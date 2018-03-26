Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shoot Sui Dhaaga in Delhi. See pics and videos

Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan received a warm welcome Monday morning as they reached the national capital for the shoot of their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga.

They were greeted by at least a thousand fans who landed up on the movie set to wish the actors luck and get a glimpse of the actors. After hearing continuous chants of their names, the Judwa actor and Pari star greeted the crowd.

Producers of the film, Yash Raj Films, shared videos from the locations and several other pictures and videos are also doing the rounds online.

Sui Dhaga is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters rooted in an earthy town of India. The love story is helmed by Sharat Katariya and is slated to hit the screens on September 28.

