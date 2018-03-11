Anushka Sharma’s latest pic with Virat Kohli is all about love. See here

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli never miss a chance to show their love for each other. On Sunday, Anushka Sharma posted a photo on her Instagram account in which she is tenderly kissing Virat.

Anushka Sharma recently returned to Mumbai from Madhya Pradesh where she was shooting for her next film with Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaga. She was received by Virat Kohli at the airport on her return.

After dating for three years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December, 2017.

Virat Kohli has taken a break from cricket after the South Africa tour where he captained the team in 3 test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s. Currently, the Indian team is playing a tri-series in Sri Lanka under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma’s film Pari that released on March 2 has tanked at the box office. It was her third home production venture after NH10 and Phillauri.

Pari, which is directed by debutant Prosit Roy, is a horror-thriller featuring Anushka in the lead role. It’s based on the mythical tale of a powerful djinn named Ifrit and his desire to expand his clan.