Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli savour fondues as they gear up to welcome New Year 2020 in Switzerland. See pics

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli savour fondues as they gear up to welcome New Year 2020 in Switzerland. See pics

Anushka Sharma has shared more pictures from Switzerland where she is holidaying with husband Virat Kohli.

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are holidaying in Switzerland these days.
Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are holidaying in Switzerland these days.
         

Anushka Sharma is currently vacationing with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in Switzerland and is all set to ring in the new year at the picturesque country. After bumping into her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal a day before, the actor has shared new glimpses from her holiday on her Instagram stories.

Sharing a solo picture of herself leaning on a wall during her sightseeing session, Anushka wrote, “Gazing at 2020.” Packed in warm winter wear complete with gloves, boots and a woollen hat, the actor is seen looking at something at a distance in the picture.

Anushka Sharma shared pictures from her fun time in Switzerland.
Anushka Sharma shared pictures from her fun time in Switzerland.

 

Anushka shared few more pictures from Saanen (Switzerland), showing fur-laden chairs on the roadside amid the mountains and snow-covered rooftops. Another picture shows a wall with the message ‘Oh well, that’s the way it goes. It is what it is. What can you do? What will be will be done’ written on it. She also posted a picture of a dessert and captioned it, “Fondue night.”

 

Anushka had earlier shared a picture with Virat, Varun and Natasha as they posed for a group picture in the Alps. She teased her fans on Instagram by captioning the post, “Hello frands! @varundvn @natashadalal88.” Virat had also shared a picture with Anushka as they posed in front of the snow-covered mountains.

 

Anushka was last seen in 2018 film Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial failure. The actor took a break this year and accompanied Virat on his tours to West Indies, Australia and other countries.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari on dealing with personal problems: ‘I am not brave, I break down but that’s normal’

Anushka has reportedly given her nod to star in a romantic film. Meanwhile, she is busy with projects for her production house, Clean Slate Films. She is currently producing a period drama titled Bulbul for Netflix, a cop drama for Amazon Prime and a crime-drama, Kaneda.

