Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli served legal notice by man scolded in littering video

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, have reportedly been served a legal notice by the man she shamed in a recent social media post for littering in public. The post was shared online by Virat and quickly went viral. It showed Anushka scolding a man sitting in a ‘luxury car’ for throwing plastic out of the car’s window.

According to television reports, the man, part-time actor Arhhan Singh, sent Anushka and Virat the legal notice on Saturday for shaming him on social media, and before their millions of online followers.

“Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now..as in all fairness I should await their response,” Arhhan is reported to have told Zee News over text message.

In the original video, uploaded by Virat on both Instagram and Twitter and viewed close to 9 million times, Anushka can be seen confronting Arhhan and saying, “Why are you throwing garbage on the road?” When her question was met with silence, she continued, “Don’t throw garbage on the road. Please be careful.”

Virat posted the video online with the caption, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness.”

Soon afterwards, Arhhan identified himself in a Facebook post, and accused the celebrity couple of abusing their popularity. He slammed Anushka for ‘ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person’ and Virat’s ‘trashy mind’ for posting the video online.

His mother expressed concern for her son’s safety in an Instagram post. “As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but you’ve also exposed him to unwanted hostility.... and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! (sic),” she wrote.

