Ayushmann Khurrana joins David Beckham in UNICEF’s campaign to end violence against children

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:40 IST

UNICEF India has roped in actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its celebrity advocate for promoting and supporting its work around ending violence against children. The 35-year-old actor will work towards this initiative in India as he joins the likes of David Beckham, who works on this campaign globally.

On Friday, the actor posted a video on Instagram in which Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India welcomed Khurrana as a celebrity advocate for children's rights. "I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate. He's an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays. And now he is here to challenge all of us to do more to ensure every child has a safe and bright future," Dr Haque said.

"He will bring a sensitivity, passion, and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children. Ayushmann's support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with Covid-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic," she added.

Expressing his happiness to have partnered with UNICEF as a celebrity advocate, the Badhaai Ho actor noted: "I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life. As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside."

Khurrana along with UNICEF is looking forward to supporting "the rights of the most vulnerable children so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence."

