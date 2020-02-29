e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana wins praise from Lata Mangeshkar for Andhadhun: ‘You acted well, songs sung by you were good too’

Ayushmann Khurrana wins praise from Lata Mangeshkar for Andhadhun: ‘You acted well, songs sung by you were good too’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana won appreciation for his film Andhadhun from the most unexpected corner -- Lata Mangeshkar. See their conversation here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 29, 2020 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana was appreciated for his work in Andhadhun by Lata Mangeshkar.
Ayushmann Khurrana was appreciated for his work in Andhadhun by Lata Mangeshkar.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who saw the release of his new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan last week, has received appreciation for his previous work from an unexpected quarter -- Lata Mangeshkar. The veteran singer took to Twitter to praise him.

Sending a message to Ayushmann over Twitter, she wrote: “@ayushmannkji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun (I saw your film Andhadhun today. You have acted well and songs sung by you were good too. I wish to congratulate you and wish for your success in future we well.)” 

The actor replied to her comment with a humble note. He wrote: “Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya (Lata didi, your words mean a lot to me. I seem to have worked hard for your encouragement, it seems. Thank you for your blessings.)

Also read | Tiger Shroff says he bought new house for mother Ayesha: ‘I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure’

Andhadhun, which released in 2018, was a crime thriller, featuring Ayushmann as a blind pianist. As luck would have it, the principle character, played by Ayushmann, gets involved in a murky crime not of his creation but of which he is a critical witness. Thus begins a cat and mouse game. The film also starred Tabu, who plays his arch rival and Radhika Apte. In a surprise appearance, Varun Dhawan’s uncle Anil Dhawan plays a small role in the film. One of the film’s songs, Aap Se Milkar, was sung by Ayushmann, in its reprise version.

Ayushmann’s recent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is based on same sex romance and shows how the lead couple struggles to get the approval of the parents of one of the partners. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, otherwise well-known for his role as Jeetu Bhaiya in Hindi language web series Kota Factory, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news