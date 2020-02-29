Ayushmann Khurrana wins praise from Lata Mangeshkar for Andhadhun: ‘You acted well, songs sung by you were good too’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 13:03 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who saw the release of his new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan last week, has received appreciation for his previous work from an unexpected quarter -- Lata Mangeshkar. The veteran singer took to Twitter to praise him.

Sending a message to Ayushmann over Twitter, she wrote: “@ayushmannkji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun (I saw your film Andhadhun today. You have acted well and songs sung by you were good too. I wish to congratulate you and wish for your success in future we well.)”

Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/TZnhEpMVsI — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 29, 2020

The actor replied to her comment with a humble note. He wrote: “Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya (Lata didi, your words mean a lot to me. I seem to have worked hard for your encouragement, it seems. Thank you for your blessings.)

Also read | Tiger Shroff says he bought new house for mother Ayesha: ‘I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure’

Andhadhun, which released in 2018, was a crime thriller, featuring Ayushmann as a blind pianist. As luck would have it, the principle character, played by Ayushmann, gets involved in a murky crime not of his creation but of which he is a critical witness. Thus begins a cat and mouse game. The film also starred Tabu, who plays his arch rival and Radhika Apte. In a surprise appearance, Varun Dhawan’s uncle Anil Dhawan plays a small role in the film. One of the film’s songs, Aap Se Milkar, was sung by Ayushmann, in its reprise version.

Ayushmann’s recent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is based on same sex romance and shows how the lead couple struggles to get the approval of the parents of one of the partners. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, otherwise well-known for his role as Jeetu Bhaiya in Hindi language web series Kota Factory, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Follow @htshowbiz for more