Baaghi 2: There is pressure so I am trying to climb ladders much faster, says Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff says in his four-year-old career he has realised that rather than succumbing to pressures of the industry, moving forward is the only way. The actor, who is the son of veteran star Jackie Shroff, says he is in a hurry to create his own identity.

“Because of the pressure, I am trying to climb ladders much faster... I’m blessed to be in the position that I am today -- to have that acceptance and (to be able to) say that I am my own man, I am not just Jackie Shroff’s son. It’s what I have set out to do, to create my own identity,” said Tiger.

The 28-year-old star is aware of his pluses and his connection with the youth is one such that he wants to cultivate further by inspiring them. “I want to inspire the uninspired. I want to move people and stir some emotion. I want to create a revolution. I have sort of initiated a spark in people. Most of my fans are children. That’s a huge booster for me as they are the most honest members in the audience. They are the future of the country. And if I am leading them, inspiring them in the right way, it’s a great feeling,” Shroff says.

The actor is looking forward to the release of Baaghi 2, a sequel to his 2016 action movie, which cemented his position as Bollywood’s latest action star. He faced failure with the two subsequent films -- A Flying Jatt and Munna Micheal and Shroff admits that it was hard on him. “I’m very tough on myself. I’m very emotionally connected to my films and the people who work with on them. When a film doesn’t work it sort of puts me in a dark space, until I start working on the next. So, it’s a brief period. Learning from my failures had only helped me get better. I’ve never been as confident as a performer as I am today,” he says.

Almost all the big stars have hitched their wagons to different film franchises and Tiger believes being a part of something like this early in his career is a boon. The third sequel has already been announced. “The sequel is being released within two years of the original. For me, that’s a huge achievement. There are expectations as the first one was a massive hit. The pressure is on but we have scaled up things in every way. It’s a beautiful love story to drive everything forward, especially the action. It has an emotional quotient, it’s not just a show reel,” he adds.

Featuring Disha Patani as the female lead, Baaghi 2 releases this Friday.