Bhangra Paa Le movie review: Sunny Kaushal tries hard to lift up the spirit in this weak film

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 15:27 IST

Bhangra Paa Le

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon, Shriya Pilgaonkar

Director: Sneha Taurani

2018 was high on josh as Vicky Kaushal received accolades for playing an army man in Uri: The Surgical Strike, this year begins with his younger brother Sunny Kaushal exhorting you to join him for bhangra. The dance film Bhangra Paa Le may falter on many levels -- from its storyline, script, narrative and pace – expect Sunny to dance into your hearts with his performance.

He’s charming, convincing and knows his strengths and weaknesses and can he dance! He is ably supported by spirited debutante Rukshar Dhillon as the duo light up the screen and burn the floor with their bhangra moves.

Watch the trailer for Bhangra Paa Le:

A part time DJ, Jaggi Singh (Sunny Kaushal) is a bhangra champ whose dream is to win the inter-college championship and reach bhangra battle in London. Running the same race is Amritsar’s best ‘female’ bhangra dancer, Simi Kohli (Rukhsar Dhillon) who wants to win the competition and be done with her “boring family history”. While the two represent two colleges who are bitter rivals, sparks fly and the rest you have already watch in scores of films earlier.

Cut to pre-Independence era and we’re transported to the World War II where Captaan (Jaggi’s grandfather; also played by Kaushal) is caught in a dusty battlefield. As his comrades start losing hope, he picks up a dhol and pumps them up with traditional folk dance. Amid a series of flashbacks, he is also shown wooing his ladylove Nimmo (Pilgaonkar) with his dance moves. So, you see, bhangra is in their genes. There’s even a dialogue in the film: ‘Log bhangra seekhte hain, hamare toh khoon mein hai’.

Bhangra Paa Le can just be summed up as a feel-good film that makes you dance.

With two stories going back and forth in time so seamlessly, I would like to call it a smart move and clever direction but with a feeble script that rarely registers; all you get in the end is a predictable series of events unfolding one after the other. Only saving grace is the peppy dance numbers that make you sit up and groove a little, and there are 11 of them! The one that truly strikes the chord is remixed version of Bhangra Paa Le (from Karan Arjun). Though the high-spirited soundtrack is like the backbone of the film, after a point, the repetitive dance sequences get too much to handle and what one hopes for are some real dialogues.

Even the characters are shown dancing more than talking. While Kaushal’s Jaggi is far more interesting as a character than Captaan, his scenes and chemistry with Nimmo win you over. The love story with Simi is rushed and looks superficial. As individual performers, both Pilgaonkar and Dhillon are decent in their parts. In fact, there are scenes where Dhillon even overpowers Kaushal’s screen presence.

Dheeraj Rattan’s story lacks depth and even debut director, Sneha Taurani, fails to grip you with her work.

Given the story is set in Amritsar, there are quite a few Punjabi stereotypes that you are force-fed. Take the names of lead actors, for instance — Sunny, Simi and Nimmo —so much for being creative and this is the best makers could come up with? And then there are many characters like the bijis and baujis, cool Punjabi mommies (Sheebha Chadha and Jayati Bhatia), strict fathers (Parmeet Sethi and Sameer Soni), but somehow even their eccentricities bring a smile to your face.

Bhangra Paa Le can just be summed up as a feel-good film that makes you dance, sing, smile but there’s nothing overtly meaningful that it has to offer. Punjabis and those with an innate love for bhangra might just love it for obvious reasons.

