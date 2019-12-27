Vicky Kaushal announces wrap of Sardar Udham Singh with new pics

bollywood

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been working on the biopic of freedom fighter Udham Singh titled Sardar Udham Singh since April this year. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, has wrapped up its shoot. The film will release on October 2, 2020.

Sharing the information, Shoojit wrote: “Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew.” Vicky Kaushal too shared a picture from the film’s shoot, featuring Shoojit, himself and two other people and simply wrote: “2nd Oct 2020. #SardarUdham.”

A day before Vicky had written an emotional note on the 120th birthday anniversary of Udham Singh that read: “Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever. Sardar Udham Singh (26thDec1899-31stJuly1940)”

In October this year, Vicky had shared a picture from the film’s shoot in Amritsar when he had visited the Golden Temple and had written: “Babaji, mehr bakshyo. #SardarUdhamSingh here we go!”

The film’s shooting began in Russia in April this year. Sharing the first still from the film’s shoot, Shoojit had simply written: “Sardar Udham”. Vicky was seen in a very different look and wore a rather intense look.

Speaking about his excitement he had said, “Since the time I started working as an actor in the industry, there was a wish list of the directors I wanted to work with. Shoojit sir was always on top of that list. So it is like a dream come true that he is finally directing me. And, what better story than Udham Singh!”

“Being a Punjabi, I have always heard about his stories, heard about his life as I was growing up and he has always come across as a mysterious character. The more mysterious a character, the more stimulating it becomes for an actor and for the director as well. I am so looking forward to becoming Udham Singh and translating Shoojit sir’s vision. I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start.”

