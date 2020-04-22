Bhumi Pednekar: I fear post lockdown, people are going to go crazy by going back to the same rut

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 12:03 IST

“The clear blue sky and rivers, chirping of birds, animals roaming freely outside and dolphins coming back to the beach, it’s a sight to behold amid the lockdown,” says actor Bhumi Pednekar, who feels that though the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to the standstill, the best thing that has happened is that “the Earth seems to be healing and nature is reclaiming its glory. What better day than World Earth Day to cherish and embrace it?”

A climate-conscious person, the 31-year-old, who is busy learning the science of hydroponics farming these days, confesses that she gets anxiety because of climate change. And her biggest concern is, she says, is that “post lockdown, people are going to go crazy by going back to the same rut to catch up all the lost days, to cover up the production requirements and stabilise the economy. It’ll be like taking revenge from the climate, harming the environment at double the speed and pushing our planet to the brink again. I hope this doesn’t happen and we all learn a lesson from this and prep for any such pandemics.”

What’s more worrisome is that millions of people, especially the daily wagers, have lost their jobs and are more vulnerable in this situation. “We don’t know how things are going to be in the future. I know that when the lockdown will be removed, I’m one of those few lucky ones who is going to have the opportunity to still lead a normal life but they wouldn’t which is scary,” says Pednekar, who finished shooting for Durgavati before the lockdown but her other projects-- Badhaai Ho sequel and Takht have been put on hold.

The actor, who kickstarted a pan India campaign - Climate Warrior to raise awareness on Environmental Conservation and Global Warming, agrees that the “world after Covid -19 wouldn’t be the same as the pandemic has not only forced people to slow down and adapt to the “new normal” but has also “put a question mark over the survival of the mankind”.

And to fight all this, she feels, “People not only have to stay at home, maintain social distancing and follow other preventive protocols, but one should also adopt a sustainable way of living and be more compassionate towards the environment as well as people working in the frontline.”

Whether it is her donation in aid of the Covid-19 relief efforts, being a part of motivational song Muskurayega India or spreading hope and positivity through her live session with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Pednekar has been extending her support in many ways but she made a conscious decision to refrain from revealing charity amount as “it’s too personal”.

She adds, “Just donating money isn’t the only way to extend support. I ensure that my staff and people working in my building are well taken care of for the coming months. And when we read about people not listening to the medical staff and police officers, as actors, we should come forward and speak up and appeal to them to stay indoors.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more