Big B, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor: Bollywood’s senior citizens exercise right as Covid-19 spreads in India

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 14:58 IST

Dancing on a beach, running in the house gallery, pumping some iron in the home gym or practicing yoga through virtual classes -- Bollywood’s senior citizens are keeping their fitness routines in check with a variety of ways amid the ongoing lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, proving that age is no bar if you’ve got the will.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently motivated his “extended family” on social media with a selfie from his home gym, and wrote “Keep the gym going... Build resistance... fight fight fight!!!”, eliciting a positive response from younger celebs such as Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, Freddy Daruwala, Sajjad Delafrooz and Manish Malhotra, who found the 77-year-old actor’s gesture inspiring.

A few days ago, Anil Kapoor, who defies age with his looks and physique at 63, shared a video in which he was seen sweating it out on a cycle in his indoor gym. And alongside his Instagram post, he wrote, “Let’s keep moving (indoors)! There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer @marcyogimead is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit.”

Actor Rishi Kapoor is not taking his health lightly too. His wife Neetu Kapoor gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into how her 67-year-old husband is keeping fit by “doing virtual yoga”. “Stay home, stay healthy,” Neetu further wrote with the video, in which Rishi is seen following a coach’s instructions through the TV.

There’s also much inspiration to derive from actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who seems to be indulging in a combination of exercises these days. Considering the health complications he has battled in recent times, it’s commendable that the 70-year-old is driven to keep his workouts going.

His son, actor Hrithik Roshan, expressed his pride with a video in which Roshan senior is seen pacing up and down their house’s gallery, and also doing heavyweight exercises in the home gym.

Hrithik., whose own chiselled frame draws the envy of many youngsters, wrote: “Damn! That’s My Dad. N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. This is the kind of resolve and determination we all need to have to fight in times like these! He’ll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. Oh and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid . #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung.”

Another cancer survivor, actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi who’s currently in Goa, is taking each day with a pinch of positivity, and exuding the same through her social media posts. In one such video, she’s seen dancing away merrily on the beach, and wrote, “ Life saving exercise for the over 60s, Come dance with me”, while another post saw her jogging on the beach. “Overweight but alone jogging & swimming is empowering. Thank you beautiful world (sic),” she wrote.

The celebrities apart, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video that she made sneakily of her 68-year-old mother-in-law working out. “This is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe, she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health... it is proof that it’s never too late to start.”

And like they say, save the best for last, who can leave out fitness fanatic Milind Soman’s 81-year-old mother who matched one-leg jumps with his 28-year-old wife. The actor-model nailed the caption game when he wrote, “28 and 81! Be fit at every age #mygirls.”

