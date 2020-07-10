Bipasha Basu shares a stunning beachside throwback from modelling days, husband Karan Singh Grover is all heart

bollywood

Actor Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share a stunning monochrome picture from her modelling days. Sharing it, she said: “Looking at You.”

In the picture, Bipasha is wrapped in a flowing gossamer white fabric, that obviously flatters her beautiful frame. The picture has been shot by the beachside. Among those who responded to her post was husband Karan Singh Grover, who asked: “Who me?” and later dropped a bunch of heart eyes emojis. Actor Neelan Kothari Soni too left red heart emojis in the comments section. Bipasha’s fans were full of praise for the actor writing “Awesome”, “Stunning” and “Nice” in the comments section. Another fan wrote: “I will die from your beauty.” While another fan responded, “Those legs could make nations fall!”

Bipasha was in news recently when she reacted to Hindustan Unilever’s decision to drop “fair” from its products and had said she has been associated by the word “dusky” since childhood. She had written: “From the time I was growing up I heard this always, ‘Bonnie is darker than Soni.She is little dusky na?’ Even though my mother is a dusky beauty and I look a lot like her.I never knew why that would be a discussion by distant relatives when I was a kid. Soon at 15/ 16 I started modelling and then I won the supermodel contest ... all newspapers read ... dusky girl from Kolkata is the winner.I wondered again why Dusky is my first adjective?”

She had added how her skin colour followed her to her modelling in New York and later in the Hindi film industry. She has continued, “Then I went to New York and Paris to work as a model and I realised my skin colour was exotic there and I got more work and attention because of it. Another discovery of mine:) Once I came back into India and film offers started... and finally I did my first film and from an absolute Ajnabee to Hindi film industry ...I suddenly was accepted and loved. But the adjective stayed which I started liking and loving by then.DUSKY girl wows the audiences in her debut film.”

Bipasha’s post had found favour with a lot of her fans and industry colleagues. Many like Neelam Kothari, Sophie Chowdry and Hrithik Roshan’s former sister-in-law Farah Ali Khan appreciated her honesty.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in 2015’s Alone where she co-starred with her husband Karan.

