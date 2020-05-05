Bobby Deol on son Dharam: ‘He already has six-pack abs, keeps challenging me to try new things’

bollywood

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:40 IST

Actor Bobby Deol is spending time with his sons, Aryaman and Dharam, during the coronavirus lockdown. In a new interview, Bobby expressed relief that Aryaman was able to fly back to India from the US without any hassles.

He told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Luckily, Aryaman came home a day before Holi without hassles or travel restriction.” Aryaman is studying in the US.

About Dharam, Bobby said, “Dharam is completely into fitness. He learns new techniques online and teaches me. I wish I had the access he does at his age. He has a six-pack already and keeps challenging Tanya and me to try new things. I have to tell him I’m not that flexible anymore.” Asked if Dharam has any showbiz ambitions, Bobby said, “There’s no business like show business.”

Bobby’s nephew, Karan Deol, recently made his film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Bobby has been working out at his home gym with Sunny, Karan, and his kids. His father, Dharmendra, is at his farm. “His friends had to stop visiting him in the evenings because of social distancing and he was getting bored,” Bobby said. Now, the actor is away from contamination.

Bobby, who made a return to Bollywood recently after several years spent out of the limelight, said that he enjoys the simple pleasures of life. “I love dal-chawal and have discovered a new love for cabbage. Tanya asks me what I’ll have for lunch, I tell her to make patta gobi and repeat it for dinner,” he said.

The actor will next be seen in Netflix’s Class of ’83, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

