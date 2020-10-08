Boman Irani cheers up medical staff and patients with video calls

bollywood

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:01 IST

While everyone is dealing with the pandemic in their own way including helping those in need, Boman Irani has been reaching out and spreading joy in the lives of Covid-19 patients. Irani reveals it started with a video he made to thank the medical staff after his friend was discharged and they in turn thanked him with a video as well.

“So, I formed a connection with the doctors and later thanked their families for supporting their spouses, who go to work daily and put themselves on the line,” he says. Later, when he heard about other families who were discharged, a farewell video seemed apt to the actor. There was a family, including a kid and a grandfather - all of whom had been hospitalised for Covid -19 and Irani’s farewell video was a surprise gift for them from the staff.

“I sent a message for the grandfather as well and later sent videos to other patients including a new mum who delivered and other non Covid-19 patients who were hospitalised for a while,” he shares and explains his idea behind the gesture, “I think it helps to keep the spirit up and encourages the medical staff, the nurses and the doctors. I even spoke to security staff and their families as getting a call cheers people up. Such gestures are small but important to make people feel they are wanted and appreciated.”

One of the patients he was happy to talk to via video call was the 24-year-old Monika More’s who had a successful bilateral hand transplant surgery. Moved by the modern-day miracle, a teary-eyed Irani blessed the young girl in the presence of 103 students of his screenwriters session and the team of doctors at the hospital. In the virtual send-off, Boman was all praises for the team of doctors and nurses involved in the surgery. The actor and his students gave them all a round of applause for the transplant, which is nothing short of miraculous. The surgery was carried out by Dr Nilesh Satbhai - Head Hand Transplant Surgeon, Dr Amresh Baliarsing - Sr Surgeon, Dr Vivek Talaulikar- CEO, Dr Jigna, Jessica - Chief of Nursing, Dr Prashant Borade and Sister Jubi.