e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Boman Irani dons the director’s hat for a father-son tale

Boman Irani on his Bollywood directorial debut and why he isn’t keen on making a film on the life of a photographer.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:46 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Boman Irani was last seen in the Bollywood film Made In China.
Boman Irani was last seen in the Bollywood film Made In China.
         

Boman Irani’s dream of going behind the camera is finally coming true. The actor has spoken about being keyed up for the project. The script is ready; casting process is currently on for the film, which will go on floors in the first half of 2020.

Read: Drive movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fast & Furious clone is one of Netflix’s worst mistakes ever

Boman is looking forward to direct as well as act in the film. Ask him if he is planning to cast his friends from the industry, and the Bollywood actor says, “Well, I would love to, but I can’t say anything right now. The process is on and I must admit that getting the right actors is quite a difficult job. First the script took time and now this…We’re trying to close it by the end of this year.”

While Boman is not ready to reveal much about the film, when prodded, the 60-year-old adds, “I can only reveal that it’s a father and son story.”

 

Unlike an outsider to make a directorial debut, isn’t it easier for someone who has been in the industry for quite some time now to make a film? Boman disagrees. “Nothing is easier in this world. It’s your work which will take you ahead. Yes, being part of the industry would let me reach out to people easily unlike someone who is new,” he adds.

Apart from acting and directing, Boman is an avid photographer, too. Does he plan to make a film on a photographer in future or will he be interested to be a part of a biopic on a photographer? The actor says, “I can’t think of who I’d like to play on screen and I don’t have any plans of making a film on a photographer. But I can name photographers whose lives are inspiring. For instance, India’s first woman photojournalist, Homai Vyarawalla. Her photos are fascinating. Then there is Margaret Bourke-White, who clicked Mahatma Gandhi. Also, landscape photographer Ansel Adams and Henri Cartier-Bresson (humanist photographer).”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 19:45 IST

tags
top news
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Live updates: India take on Russia in Olympic qualifier first leg
Live updates: India take on Russia in Olympic qualifier first leg
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News