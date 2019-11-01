Boman Irani dons the director’s hat for a father-son tale

bollywood

Boman Irani’s dream of going behind the camera is finally coming true. The actor has spoken about being keyed up for the project. The script is ready; casting process is currently on for the film, which will go on floors in the first half of 2020.

Boman is looking forward to direct as well as act in the film. Ask him if he is planning to cast his friends from the industry, and the Bollywood actor says, “Well, I would love to, but I can’t say anything right now. The process is on and I must admit that getting the right actors is quite a difficult job. First the script took time and now this…We’re trying to close it by the end of this year.”

While Boman is not ready to reveal much about the film, when prodded, the 60-year-old adds, “I can only reveal that it’s a father and son story.”

Unlike an outsider to make a directorial debut, isn’t it easier for someone who has been in the industry for quite some time now to make a film? Boman disagrees. “Nothing is easier in this world. It’s your work which will take you ahead. Yes, being part of the industry would let me reach out to people easily unlike someone who is new,” he adds.

Apart from acting and directing, Boman is an avid photographer, too. Does he plan to make a film on a photographer in future or will he be interested to be a part of a biopic on a photographer? The actor says, “I can’t think of who I’d like to play on screen and I don’t have any plans of making a film on a photographer. But I can name photographers whose lives are inspiring. For instance, India’s first woman photojournalist, Homai Vyarawalla. Her photos are fascinating. Then there is Margaret Bourke-White, who clicked Mahatma Gandhi. Also, landscape photographer Ansel Adams and Henri Cartier-Bresson (humanist photographer).”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 19:45 IST