Box office report: Manikarnika crosses Rs 100 cr mark in India, Uri collects Rs 225.5 cr

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The Republic Day release took about five weeks to reach the milestone. According to reports, the film that also marks Kangana’s directorial debut has earned Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Happy to have her directorial debut in the Rs 100-crore club, Kangana told Hindustan Times, “Commercial success makes my first directorial even more special, Manikarnika has been loved by people and it has done justice to the legacy of Laxmi Bai, that is a lot more gratifying for me.”

Confirming the box office figures, Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister, tweeted out the movie’s budget as well as the box office collections, along with the money it generated from digital, satellite and distribution rights. “Manikarnika investments and returns Budget- 79cr Print+Marketing- 22cr Digital rights sold- 40cr Satellite rights sold- 20cr Distribution rights- 61cr India business - 100.05cr still counting Worldwide - 152cr and still counting...” Rangoli Chandel tweeted.

Manikarnika investments and returns

Budget- 79cr

Print+Marketing- 22cr

Digital rights sold- 40cr

Satellite rights sold- 20cr

Distribution rights- 61cr

India business - 100.05cr still counting

Worldwide - 152cr and still counting...

🙏🙏🙏🙏 @KairosKontent — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2019

...We as a team are thrilled that Kangana’s first directorial is a 100cr film .... thank you for all the blessings .... 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@KairosKontent — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2019

After a dismal opening of Rs 8.75 crore, Manikarnika collections saw a significant rise and the film crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in five days. Manikarnika was released across 3,000 screens in India and 700 screens overseas.

According to a report on BOI, Uri The Surgical Strike collected of Rs 7 crore in the sixth weekend,beating the sixth week numbers of Gadar (Rs 6.09 crore), Badhaai Ho (5.72 crore nett) and Bahubali - The Conclusion (5.38 crore nett) in three days.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the war drama stars Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. He has emerged as the latest bankable star with the film that is based on 2016 surgical strikes. Uri is Vicky’s first solo Rs 100 crore film, his second highest grosser, Yami Gautam’s highest grosser ever and was 2019’s first Bollywood release, which also became the first blockbuster.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 16:16 IST