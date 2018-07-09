Captain Marvel shoot comes to an end, actor Bri Larson shares picture

Actor Brie Larson, who plays the role of Captain Marvel, the standalone Avengers film, took to Instagram to share that the shoot for her film has finally wrapped up and she is now home. The actor shared the picture of a clapboard and in the background is a calendar where she has marked the countdown to the number of days before she got to go home.

The clapboard was signed by the other members of the film as well.

According to the calendar shared by Brie, it looks like the film wrapped on July 6. Director Ryan Fleck too shared an Instagram post, which read, “Friday, July 6th, 2018. Day 75 of 75,” also indicated that the team had wrapped up shoot of the film.

Brie Larson’s photos from the sets of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles had also surfaced, in which the actor was seen in a black and teal blue suit. Many fans, upon coming across these images, reimagined her in different suits that would fit right in with the comic world.

After multiple delays, the release date of Marvel’s Captain Marvel was announced as March 6, 2019. While the plot is under tight wraps, the makers have confirmed that the film is set in the 90s. Also, taking off from the post-credt scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, it looks like Fury contacts Captain Marvel to save the world, after Thanos’ finger snap which resulted in half of the population disappearing from the face of Earth.

