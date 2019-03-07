Captain Marvel vs Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla: Who will win the battle of the screens?

Will Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s second onscreen stint, Badla, suffer any hit on the number of screens this Friday as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new superhero, Captain Marvel also lands in a theatre on the same day? Trade experts say that the screens have been divided between the superhero film and Badla equally, denying reports that Sujoy Ghosh thriller has got only 750 screens.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede confirmed to Hindustan Times that Badla is releasing across 2,500 screens while Captain Marvel will be screened across 2200-2300 screens across multiplexes. The division of shows will be 60-40 between Badla and Captain Marvel in the beginning. However, depending on the reception of the films, theatre owners may increase or decrease the shows from Monday onwards. He added. “Badla and Captain Marvel have a screen division of almost 50% each whereas the ratio of screen division will be 60: 40,” he said.

A BollywoodHungama report claimed there was a major gap and added that Taapsee is unfazed with the news. “I am a huge fan of Avengers and Marvel films. But I have no impression of Captain Marvel as an audience so that’s why it’s not as bothersome as Avengers or any other established super-hero will be,” she told the website.

Badla is a murder mystery with Taapsee’s character suspected of murdering her boyfriend. The film was inspired by the Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Amitabh plays a lawyer in the film - a role played by Francesc Orella in the original movie.

On the other hand, Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace also feature in the film directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

