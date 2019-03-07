Ahead of Badla, Taapsee Pannu chooses her favourite from Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Taapsee Pannu can boast that she has worked with both Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek - that too back-to-back. But she has revealed that she preferred working with one over the other.

Taapsee will reunite with Amitabh on screen after their successful outing, Pink, with this week’s Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Taapsee worked with Abhishek in 2018’s Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. She told Deccan Chronicle that she was ‘definitely more relaxed’ the second time around with the Big B. “During Pink, I discovered how much fun Mr Bachchan is and this time I was ready beforehand to be a friend rather than an awestruck co-star,” she said.

And then, unprompted, she said that she preferred working with the senior Bachchan over Abhishek. “Shall I tell you something? I found Mr Bachchan to be more fun to work with than Abhishek,” she said.

Director Sujoy Ghosh (L) and Amitabh Bachchan (C) and Taapsee Pannu.

Manmarziyaan was Abhishek’s return to Bollywood after a gap of two years, during which he reassessed his path. The actor’s performance in the romantic drama was acclaimed, as was Taapsee and their co-star Vicky Kaushal’s.

“I always knew the path I wanted to follow was not conventional,” she continued. “Now that I have succeeded in forging my own destiny, I am more confident about my choices.”

Taapsee had a packed 2018. In addition to Manmarziyaan, she also appeared in Mulk, Soorma, Dil Juunglee and the Telugu film Neevevaro. In 2019, she will reunite with Kashyap for Saand Ki Aankh. She will also appear in Mission Mangal, Tadka and Game Over.

"2018 was a very pivotal year for me about having confidence in my choices, which now I have. I know my path is such that till the time I'm surprising my audience, they are going to love me. The day I start becoming predictable, it will be my downfall. So I'm walking that path," the actor told PTI in an interview here.

"It is the confidence that I have gained over the years. With certain films, you know that they won't hurl abuses at me. With most of my films, I have that much of confidence. They may do lesser numbers than what we expect or people would talk. But they will appreciate the effort,” she added.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:57 IST