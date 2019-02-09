Taapsee Pannu shoots down rumours with pic from Womaniya set, challenges press to write what they want

Putting all rumours to rest, actor Taapsee Pannu has announced that shooting on her new film, Womaniya, has officially begun. It was previously reported that the Anurag Kashyap-backed project had run into legal and budgetary roadblocks.

Taapsee wrote alongside the picture, “Kabhi humaari picture shelve karva dete hai kabhi title ki maara maari, maine socha main Khud hi picture announce kar deti hu through my PERSONAL MEDIANET ab jisko jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad lo (Sometimes they shelve our movie, then there’s the hassle over the film’s title. I’ve decided I should just announce my film through my personal medianet. They can do what they want now.)! Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters.”

The picture shows Taapsee and her co-star Bhumi Pednekar, posing with Anurag. Womaniya is a sports drama based on two female shooters. It was initially reported that Kriti Sanon would star in the film, but the delays in production caused scheduling conflicts and forced her to depart the project.

Mumbai Mirror recently reported that Anurag and producer Pritish Nandy were at loggerheads over the film’s title, whose rights were owned by Nandy. Anurag told the tabloid, “I don’t even know if it’s legal to do this. It’s like encroaching on someone’s property, then asking for an obscene amount of money to get off it. We have been politely requesting Nandy for the title for a very long time and have even consulted lawyers on the matter. We’ve been told that no one can hoard a title. But to get a censor certificate, the producers’ association has to register the title which makes the law contradictory.”

Old is Gold and this is certainly GOLD! Excited to begin the shooting of this groundbreaking real story of world's oldest sharpshooters!@taapsee @tushar1307 @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt @nidhiparmar pic.twitter.com/HK8Q4ULBrc — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 9, 2019

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he replied to Taapsee’s photo with a simple, “Haha.” In another tweet, the filmmaker wrote, “Ab hogi SHOOTING! This is one story that is waiting to be told! More power to these women.” Sharing the same photo, Bhumi wrote, “Old is Gold and this is certainly GOLD! Excited to begin the shooting of this groundbreaking real story of world’s oldest sharpshooters!” Taapsee previously starred in Anurag’s Manmarziyaan.

Womaniya is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 13:27 IST