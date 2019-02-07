Anurag Kashyap, Pritish Nandy fight over Womaniya; film to star Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Anurag Kashyap and Pritish Nandy are at loggerheads over the title of a film. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the two are fighting over the right to a title called Womaniya. Anurag was to commence shooting for the said film from February 10, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, dad Saif Ali Khan pose with a fan in this throwback pic. Take a look

According to the report, days before Anurag could begin the shoot, the film has landed in a soup. A source told the tabloid that Anurag had coined the term ‘womaniya’ for his film Gangs of Wasseypur (there is even a song that uses the word) and that he holds the Intellectual Property Rights for it. However, when they tried to officially register the title, it was brought to their notice that it is already registered with Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

Also read | Four More Shots Please review: Amazon’s ‘sex’ comedy hurts at first but gets better with time

Anurag is, of course, not at all amused. Speaking to the tabloid, he said, “I don’t even know if it’s legal to do this. It’s like encroaching on someone’s property, then asking for an obscene amount of money to get off it. We have been politely requesting Nandy for the title for a very long time and have even consulted lawyers on the matter. We’ve been told that no one can hoard a title. But to get a censor certificate, the producers’ association has to register the title which makes the law contradictory.”

Pritish is not backing off either. He explained that the title Womaniya is owned by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd after his company registered it with the trade body, Indian Motion Pictures Producer’s Association and Trade Mark registry, a Government of India body.

“Both IMPPA and FMC (Film Makers Conbine) have written to Anurag Kashyap several times asking him not to use the title Womaniya illegally since it’s owned by PNC.” When asked if he was aware of Anurag contacting them for the title, he denied knowing about it.

Womaniya is said to be directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 12:26 IST