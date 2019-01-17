Taapsee Pannu ‘disheartened’ on being dropped from Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake, says she wasn’t informed about it

Actor Taapsee Pannu says she is disheartened after being dropped from the remake of old Hindi classic movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said she was narrated the script in November and agreed to the film. However, she came to know that she has been dropped from the film earlier this week.

Taapsee said the makers didn’t even inform her about her ousting. “I was at the narration in November, in the presence of Juno and Abhay (Chopra, the film’s producers). I liked the script and gave it the go-ahead. I was asked to clear my schedule and I complied. Only the clauses remained to be negotiated. But they suddenly vanished,” she said.

Taapsee says that director Mudassar Aziz also did not have a clue about it. “Poor Mudassar also hasn’t been given a reason for it. He was just asked to ‘take someone else’. When I tried to confront the producers, I wasn’t given a proper reason. As much as I have been trying to get some clarity on the matter, they have been putting the conversation off, which is very weird.”

She says the confusion has led to a lot of chaos in her work plans. “I just wish I had known this a little earlier because I would have cleared my schedule (for some other project). I had taken away dates from another film to accommodate the remake. I did it because I was keen on doing the film as Mudassar has contemporised the original story,” she said. Taapsee also said she wishes no other actor has to go through this.

“I assumed that I was the first choice since the director narrated the script to me first. After moving my dates, I think it would have been better if I was informed about the development instead of finding out about it from others. I deserve an answer. This is disheartening. I wish such a thing never happens to another actor,” she said.

Taapsee’s performances in last year’s Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Soorma earned her a lot of praise. She will now be seen with Akshay Kumar in Mission Mangal and with Amitabh Bachchan in Badla.

