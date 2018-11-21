Taapsee Pannu on squash and the other things she does for her mental health

Taapsee Pannu has had an eventful year. Apart from the positive response for her role in Manmarziyaan, the actor launched her own Badminton team, and has been busy with her wedding planning company. She also gives enough time playing her other favourite sport – squash.

Talking about the importance of cultivating interests beyond the movies, Taapsee says, “It can be subjective and I can only answer for myself. I find that you are only as good an actor, as aware and matured you are in real life. These parallel jobs I practice, helps me to grow as a person and to disconnect from my profession of being an actor - when I want to rejuvenate and get back with more energy. I do a lot of things apart from acting. Acting is my job. So once I finish my work, I come back home to a life beyond films. I don’t have my films’ hangover at home. I get rejuvenated when I come back to something different. That helps me. I come back to people who have no idea of films, my family and friends.”

She adds that she just as much enjoys playing squash other than performing arts. “Squash is my means to stay fit and enjoy the process of staying fit because I am a sports lover. Buying a badminton team in PBL was an extension to that. And, wedding planning company was more like a collective decision between me, my sister (Shagun Pannu) and my friend. It’s a business that really fascinated me and has a lot of scope of creativity. When I am on these jobs, I totally forget that I am an actor too and I feel that is very good for my mental health,” says the Naam Shabana (2017) actor.

