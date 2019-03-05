Today in New Delhi, India
‘I don’t qualify’: Did Taapsee Pannu take a dig at Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan? Twitter thinks so

Actor Taapsee Pannu seemingly took a dig at Karan Johar and nepotism in a tweet. “I don’t qualify to be on (Koffee with Karan),” she’d written.

bollywood Updated: Mar 05, 2019 13:23 IST
Hindustan Times
Taapsee Pannu during a press meet to promote his upcoming film Badla in New Delhi.(IANS)

A recent tweet by actor Taapsee Pannu might contain a veiled dig at filmmaker Karan Johar, according to several Twitter users. Responding to a joke made by comedian Vir Das on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Taapsee might have hinted at the ongoing debate about nepotism in the industry.

In the episode, Vir joked that the set of the talk show was so pink that Taapsee Pannu might want to star in it. Taapsee, who starred in the courtroom drama Pink, along with Amitabh Bachchan, replied, “Hahahahha nice one. Just that Taapsee still doesn’t qualify to be there. I am looking forward to seeing this episode. All you guys are hilarious.”

Taapsee’s comment that she doesn’t ‘qualify’ to be a guest on the show prompted several people on Twitter to wonder if it was a dig at Karan’s ‘clique’ of industry friends.

“Makers aren’t secure enough to have a feisty, extremely talented female outsider, who speaks her mind, to be on their show,” one person commented. “Love the subtle dig at @karanjohar,” wrote another. “Girl do not join that gang..u r much better than this show,” read a comment, while another person wrote, “Sorry That ur not a baby of a baby of an A lister star. You won’t qualify.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu ‘disheartened’ on being dropped from Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake, says she wasn’t informed about it

Kangana had previously accused Karan of being the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ in an appearance on the show. Her comments sparked off a controversy about nepotism in the industry. Karan is known for launching actors such as Janhvi Kapoor (daughter of Sridevi), Ananya Pandey (daughter of Chunky Pandey) and has launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the past.

Here are some more reactions to Taapsee’s tweet:

The actor will next be seen in Badla, in which she reunites with Amitabh Bachchan after Pink; the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Badla is due out on March 8.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 13:22 IST

