First Captain Marvel reviews are in, critics praise Brie Larson, criticise lack of freshness

The embargo has lifted on reviews for Captain Marvel, with critics praising Brie Larson’s performance, but noting the convoluted plot and lack of originality. The film currently sits at a ‘fresh’ 84% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with 135 reviews counted.

“You could ding it for convoluted plotting and a retro style that flattens the usual Marvel fireworks. But a dynamite Brie Larson gives hell to cosmic villains and sexist trolls. And an orange feline named Goose is the best movie cat ever!,” wrote Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers. Meanwhile, IndieWire David Ehrlich wrote that the film is “Neither a blast from the past, nor an inspiring glimpse into the future, at the end of the day it’s just another Marvel movie. And not a particularly good one, at that.”

Stephanie Zacharek of Time magazine wrote, “Larson does get a few opportunities in Captain Marvel to be that regular, flawed-but-strong human-there just aren’t enough of them, and they’re hardly the focus of the movie.”

Writing for the New York Times, AO Scott noted, “It’s not too long, not too self-important, and benefits from the craft and talent of a cast that includes Annette Bening, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn.”

Critics also pointed out that the film, while keeping with Marvel formula, failed to make push boundaries. “The picture is not dull, exactly, just mundane, marked by unimaginative plotting, cut-rate villains, a bland visual style and a lack of elan in every department,” wrote Todd McCarthy of the Hollywood Reporter, while the Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr noted, “The first female-led movie of the MCU deserved more.”

The latest in the decade-old Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel is a direct lead-in to the hotly anticipated Avengers: Endgame, and is meant an introduction to a character that will likely play a leadership role in the franchise’s future.

The film attracted controversy when online trolls launched an attack against Larson, and sent the film’s ‘want to see’ score on Rotten Tomatoes plummetting. The attack forced RT to end the audience voting system for good - at least until a film has been released.

Larson stars alongside Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel is slated for release this Friday.

