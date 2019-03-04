Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson hilariously spoof Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga’s Shallow

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson hilariously spoofed Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s now infamous Oscars performance of their A Star is Born hit, Shallow.

In an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show, Brie was reminded of her origins as a would-be pop star. “How dare you,” she joked when Ross brought it up. She suggested they hold a mock reality show audition, but when Brie’s performance left Ross unimpressed, Jackson launched into an impromptu rendition of Shallow.

He moved near her, in the same manner as Cooper at the Oscars, as the two of them sang the song with full gusto. Cooper and Gaga’s performance attracted a lot of attention for its sizzling chemistry. Cooper at one point during the performance got up and sat beside Gaga, moving his face inches away from hers. Gaga even responded to the reaction, telling TV host Jimmy Kimmel, “Yes, people saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”

Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson’s effortless chemistry on the Captain Marvel press tour is already attracting attention. The two star as Carol Danvers and Nick Fury in the Marvel superhero film, the first from the studio to feature a female lead. Captain Marvel is set in the ‘90s, and is said to directly tie into the plot of Avengers: Endgame, which arrives a month later.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and also stars Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan and others. Captain Marvel releases in India this Friday.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 21:01 IST