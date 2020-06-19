e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Celina Jaitly’s Season’s Greetings wins big at Best Shorts Film Festival in the US: ‘Hope it will inspire our industry to also appreciate my talent’

Celina Jaitly’s Season’s Greetings wins big at Best Shorts Film Festival in the US: ‘Hope it will inspire our industry to also appreciate my talent’

Celina Jaitly’s latest film won the Award of Excellence at the 9th Best Shorts Film Festival in California. It is the only Indian film to bag the prestigious award.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Celina Jaitly in a still from Season’s Greetings.
Celina Jaitly in a still from Season’s Greetings.
         

Celina Jaitly is elated after her recent comeback film, Season’s Greetings, bagged the Award of Excellence at the 9th Best Shorts Film Festival in California. It is the only Indian film to bag the prestigious award.

Sharing her happiness on the win, Celina told Hindustan Times, “As an outsider I had to wait a very long time to get my true due as an actor, the right films and roles were a struggle to get into. I am elated that the journey has begun and the appreciation has finally come and that too as a ‘special mention for outstanding performance’ from a prestigious film festival and jury which sits on Emmys and Oscars. As an outsider I had to take my work overseas to be acknowledged. Hope it will inspire our industry to also appreciate my talent and hard work. I am very grateful to Ram Kamal Mukherjee, my director and friend for Season’s Greetings - A tribute to Rituparno Ghosh.”

Celina and co-star Lillette Dubey got a special mention from the jury for their performances as well. Incidentally, Season’s Greetings is the first and only Indian film to have bagged the award. “Ram Kamal’s film was unique in terms of narrative and presentation. It stood out as a unique visual treat for global audience,” says Rick Prickett, the chairman of the film festival.

“Ram Kamal’s Season’s Greetings was presented with Awards of Excellence for truly exceptional filmmaking. Our talented award winners have gone on to win Oscars, Emmys, Tellys and other awards,” added Rick.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin’s boy friend Guy Hershberg reads out stories to their four-month-old daughter, actor says ‘start them young’

The jury at the festival comprises of industry professionals including Emmy, Telly and Communicator award nominees and recipients. Judges score entries on a performance scale and winning entries are recognised and awarded in three different categories like Awards of Excellence or Awards of Merit or Award of Recognition.

Season’s Greetings is a short Hindi feature which is set in the heartland of Kolkata and revolves around a mother and daughter’s relationship with each other.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
How violet ink became colour for marking Rajya Sabha votes
How violet ink became colour for marking Rajya Sabha votes
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
Former Army Chief General VP Malik speaks on India-China faceoff
Former Army Chief General VP Malik speaks on India-China faceoff
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In