Coolie No 1 trailer: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan recreate the Govinda-Karisma magic in remake. Watch

Coolie No 1 trailer: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan star in this remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 comedy hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. Check out the trailer here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 12:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1.
         

The first trailer for Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 is out. The film shows Varun as the new-age coolie, donning multiple avatars in a colourful comedy of errors.

Watch here:

  

The trailer begins with Paresh Rawal looking for the richest man in India to wed his daughter (Sara Ali Khan) to. He lands on Varun Dhawan, a rich son of a rich dad, who whiles away his time playing golf at home and on conference calls with ATM aka Ambani, Trump and Modi. He quickly wins over Sara with some song and dance and Paresh is a happy father.

However, back home, he runs into another man, a coolie named Raju who looks just like his son-in-law to be. Does he have a twin or is the coolie really fooling everyone?

Also read: Sana Khan goes out for car ride with husband Anas Sayied, mother-in-law pampers her with home-cooked biryani. Watch

The movie also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi. This movie directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani will be a remake of 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead, which is famous for its amazing performances, great comedy, and melodious music.

Earlier, the star also announced the start of shooting of his new film Jug Jug Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani which will also mark a comeback of Neetu Kapoor in Indian cinema.

