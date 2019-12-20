David Dhawan on Govinda-Varun comparison: ‘Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone’

bollywood

Filmmaker David Dhawan is revisiting his own ’90s hit Coolie No 1 and has cast his son Varun Dhawan, alongside Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Aware of comparisons with the original Govinda-Karisma Kapoor-starrer, David has said that the two pairs “belong to different eras”.

Speaking with The Asian Age, David said, “Govinda and Karisma created magic on screen. No one can equal them. No one should even try. Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone, free of the burden of trying to be like their predecessors.”

“I agree that I am remaking my own film, so there will be comparisons. But what I’m saying is, the two pairs belong to different eras. It’s like comparing a Bentley with a Porche. They are not comparable,” he added.

The new film will also star Paresh Rawal. “Kader Khan was outstanding, but Paresh is a great actor and I am sure he will portray the character differently,” David Dhawan had said about the new cast, adding about the lead pair, “I want to make a film people can see again and again. Also, Varun and Sara are a fresh pair.”

This will be the second collaboration between David and Varun after Judwaa 2 (2017), yet another remake of David’s ’90s comedy of the same name.

“After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film, I’ve worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue,” David had said.

Varun will be paired with Sara for the first time in the remake of the 1995 comedy film. The movie will release on May 1, next year.

