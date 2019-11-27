Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 stunt goes horribly wrong, actor left hanging from the edge of a cliff in a car

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan escaped a major accident while shooting for his upcoming film with dad David Dhawan, Coolie No 1. The film also features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Varun and is directed by David.

A Mid Day report claimed a heavy-duty stunt was being shot in Pune where Varun had to give a few close-ups in a car hung upside down from a cliff. “After Varun filmed his shot, he realised that the car door was jammed and wouldn’t budge. Even though the stunt was rehearsed several times under the supervision of the stunt coordinators and all the safety precautions were employed by the director [David Dhawan], things unfortunately, went awry,” it quoted a source as saying.

The source added, “What followed was a few minutes of dread as the stunt coordinators tried to get him out of the vehicle. It was proving to be all the more difficult given how precariously the car was balanced on the edge. Varun kept his calm throughout the episode, and finally, escaped unhurt with the help of one of the stunt coordinators.”

Varun will be paired with Sara for the first time in the remake of the 1995 comedy film, which was also directed by David Dhawan. The film is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. The movie will release on May 1, next year.

The new film will also star Paresh Rawal. “Kader Khan was outstanding, but Paresh is a great actor and I am sure he will portray the character differently,” David Dhawan had said about the new cast, adding about the lead pair, “I want to make a film people can see again and again. Also, Varun and Sara are a fresh pair.” This will be the second collaboration between David and Varun after Judwaa 2 (2017), yet another remake of David’s 90s comedy.

Varun was last seen in the recently released Kalank, while Sara last starred in Simmba.

