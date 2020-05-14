Farhan Akhtar donates 1000 PPE kits to police: ‘Let’s protect our frontline warriors’

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar has donated 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to police officers to ensure that they do not have to fight the coronavirus battle unarmed. He has partnered with celebrity shoutout platform Tring to raise funds for more, and is offering video chats, personalised videos and shoutouts to donors. The first batch of kits has already reached the Vakola police station in Mumbai.

Sharing a picture of the PPE kits being shipped from the factory, Farhan wrote on Twitter, “Thanks for your support, you amazing people. Our first batch of PPE kits are on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory. Let’s protect our frontline warriors. Jai Hind.” He also requested people to contribute.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic in India. According to ANI, more than 1,000 police officers in the state have tested positive for the deadly virus while eight have died due to the disease.

Thanks for your support you amazing people.

Our first batch of PPE kits are on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory.



Pls do contribute at https://t.co/2HGxWebfH2



Let’s protect our frontline warriors

😊🙏🏽 Jai Hind. @MumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @TringIndia pic.twitter.com/NpMmz71IUZ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 12, 2020

Recently, the title track of Farhan’s directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai, was recreated by Shankar Mahadevan. The song, made in collaboration with Berklee Indian Ensemble, featured a special cameo by the filmmaker, who was seen dancing to it at his own home.

Farhan was also a part of the I for India concert - he recited a poem and performed his song Tum Hi Toh with his band, from their respective homes. The online fundraising concert raised Rs 52 crore for coronavirus relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Farhan will be seen next on the big screen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan, in which he plays a boxer. The sports drama is their second collaboration together after the hugely successful Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013, which told the story of legendary field sprinter Milkha Singh.

Toofaan was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 18, but its release is likely to be stalled due to the coronavirus crisis and nationwide lockdown.

