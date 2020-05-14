Twinkle Khanna gets a makeover from daughter Nitara, Mira Rajput enjoys parlour session with 3-year-old Misha as beautician

bollywood

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of her new makeover done by none other than her seven-year-old daughter Nitara. The young girl can also be partially seen in the frame.

Sharing a candid picture of herself on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition! #grouchomarxeyebrows.”

Her fans and friends seemed to be impressed with Nitara’s skills. A fan wrote, “Atleast it was a free makeover. Colour often brightens everything.” Another reacted, “Hahahaha blessings of a daughter.”One more commented, “Most wonderful makeup ever.”

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also had a parlour session at home with her three-year-old daughter Misha playing a beautician. She shared pictures of Misha combing her hair and a glimpse of her parlour reading on her Instagram stories.

A few days ago, actor Priyanka Chopra got a makeover from her young niece Sky Krishna in Los Angeles. She shared pictures of her makeup time with her on Instagram and captioned it, “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti.”

Multiple pictures showed Krishna placing a kid’s tiara on Priyanka’s head, applying eye-shadow on her face and the end result of the former Miss World’s makeup session. Priyanka confidently posed for the camera with overflowing lipstick and out of place eye makeup.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been trying to keep themselves and their kids engaged while keeping indoors amid lockdown. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira had recently shared a glimpse of her embroidery session with daughter Misha. She had shared a picture of embroidered hearts on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Farah Khan tried her hands at knitting as she sat to make a hairband for son Czar. It, however, turned out to be a strange piece and she wondered if it looked like a loin cloth, a mask or the flag of Italy.

