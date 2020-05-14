‘Is it a lion cloth? Is it the flag of Italy?’: Farah Khan tries to knit hairband for son, this is what the end result looks like

Updated: May 14, 2020 11:36 IST

Filmmaker Farah Khan has taken to knitting during lockdown and showed off a sample on Instagram. The choreographer-turned-director claimed she intended to make a hairband for her son Czar but it didn’t go as planned.

Sharing a picture of the strange knitted piece on Instagram, Farah wrote, “I started knitting a hair band for my son Czar.. it’s clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loin cloth? Is it the flag of italy?? whatever it is Czar will hav to wear it now!!”

Her industry friends had the last laugh as they came up with their own interpretations. Shweta Bachchan called it a “loin cloth”, whereas singer turned author Raageshwari Loomba commented, “Hahahaha. Brilliant. ‘Convertible clothing!!’” Sonu Sood too dropped several laughing emojis to the post. A fan suggested, “Turn it into a bandana”. Another wrote, “Keep going, let the mystery unfold itself!”

Farah recently announced her daughter Anya has raised over Rs 2.5 lakh by sketching pets, the proceeds of which will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the filmmaker took to social media to announce that Anya, 12, decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals.

Farah on Wednesday gave an update on Anya’s sketches, saying that her daughter had so far finished 100 sketches and is ready for the next set of orders. The video was shot by the Om Shanti Om director’s other daughter Diva. “Over a 100 sketches done and a little more than 2 and a half lakhs collected and donated!! Thank you to all the generous contributors. Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by… #divakunder,” Farah wrote on Instagram.

Anya has so far fulfilled orders by several Bollywood celebrities, including Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre Behl, Raveena Tandon, Tahira Kashyap.

