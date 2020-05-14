e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty beats up husband Raj Kundra as house help accuses him of kissing her. Watch hilarious video

Shilpa Shetty beats up husband Raj Kundra as house help accuses him of kissing her. Watch hilarious video

Shilpa Shetty has shared a hilarious video which features her in a dual role - as herself and as a house help.

bollywood Updated: May 14, 2020 09:31 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty as house help (left) and as herself with husband Raj Kundra in the video.
Shilpa Shetty as house help (left) and as herself with husband Raj Kundra in the video.
         

Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan has been making funny videos on TikTok amid lockdown. The actor has now shared a hilarious video which features Raj as her husband and her in a dual role - as his wife and as their house help.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati. @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs.”

 

The video opens with Shilpa arranging her wardrobe when Raj tries to kiss her. She scolds him saying not to kiss her when she is busy. However, things turn ugly when their house help interrupts and asks her to make him understand not to kiss as he hasn’t been listening to her pleas. An angry Shilpa goes on to beat him up for kissing the maid.

The video garnered over 1.2 million views within a few hours. Several of their industry friends and fans also reacted to the video. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty dropped several laughing emojis. Actor Rohit Roy praised Raj for his acting skills and wrote, “Class act my brother.” Many of their fans went on to call them an “awesome couple.”

Shilpa had also been spreading awareness about hygiene and sharing workout ideas on her Instagram account. The actor recently demonstrated in a humorous video how we should clean our hands with sanitiser after touching food items and other things purchased from outside, including vegetables.

Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

She had earlier shared a video of their modern Mahabharat which also featured her son Viaan. The boy played Narad and went on to create problems between his parents by spreading false rumours. Shilpa and Raj were seen fighting a war with toy guns in the photoshopped video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Live: Covid-19 cases in India go up to 78,003, death toll at 2,549
Live: Covid-19 cases in India go up to 78,003, death toll at 2,549
‘Where is fiscal stimulus?’ Manish Tewari questions govt’s Covid-19 relief package
‘Where is fiscal stimulus?’ Manish Tewari questions govt’s Covid-19 relief package
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Brand new vehicles at pre-owned prices: How some dealers plan to sell BS 4 stock
Brand new vehicles at pre-owned prices: How some dealers plan to sell BS 4 stock
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In