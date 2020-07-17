Gauri Khan is stuck between two Shah Rukh Khans, actor jokes both have been home for a year and a half

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri make for one fun couple. Their sense of humour often extends to the social media, like it happened this Friday afternoon. Gauri shared her photo with SRK and his wax statue and wrote, “Two much to handle... @iamsrk.”

Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain...!!! https://t.co/waceG4EnyS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2020

The actor replied on Instagram, “Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain..” The wax statue is from Musee Grevin in France. Shah Rukh has not signed a film after 2018’s Zero that failed to work critically and at the box office.

Gauri, a successful interior designer and film producer, had earlier spoken about Shah Rukh’s break from the movies in an interview with Zoom. “I think it was required. I think more than anything else it’s high time he took this break and I’m happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of AbRam. So I am super excited. So if I’m not there for the little one, he’s there. It suits me. I think it’s a great, great idea,” she said in the interview. “I think he’ll be up and about very, very shortly,” she added.

The actor is yet to confirm about his next film despite reports claiming he will be seen in a Rajkumar Hirani film. ““I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family,” he said in a May interview.

He has been producing content for Netflix via his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. His productions Bard of Blood and Betaal have premiered on the platform. His Class of 83, with Bobby Deol in the lead, will be seen later this year on the streaming platform.