Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan asked to choose between Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan; picks this Indian director instead

Shah Rukh Khan answered fans’ questions about his next film during a Twitter chat and said that he will “do lots of films”.

bollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 box office disaster Zero.
Ever since the box office debacle of Aanand L Rai’s Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has not announced his next film as an actor. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see him again on the big screen and flooded him with questions about his next project during an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter.

One Twitter user said that Shah Rukh must have read a lot of scripts since the release of Zero and requested him to sign a film or two. The actor replied that even if he did sign his next, the lockdown would not allow anyone to shoot. “Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega (Even if I sign...who will shoot now?)!!” he wrote.

 

Shah Rukh’s name has been linked to a number of films, whether it is Rajkumar Hirani’s next or Atlee’s. One fan wanted to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth and asked who is directing his upcoming film. To this, Shah Rukh replied, “Is it alright if I can forward the scripts to you also. Don’t stress will do lots of films my man.”

Another fan, who claimed to be tired of rumours and trying to guess Shah Rukh’s next, was told, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.”

 

 

One Instagram user complained that while Aamir Khan has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline, Salman Khan has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar has a number of films, Shah Rukh only has “bahane (excuses)”. To this, he said, “Yaar yehi pehle aap...pehle aap mein pista jaa raha hoon...kya karoon (Brother, because of this ‘First you, first you,’ I am getting stifled. What should I do?).”

 

Shah Rukh also gave a message to his fans who were anxiously waiting for the announcement of his next: “Sabr ka phal acchha hi hota hai...mostly (The fruit of patience is sweet...mostly).” Responding to a fan who requested him to pick a “mass action” entertainer as his next, Shah Rukh wrote, “Bhai social aur physical distancing mein...Mass ki baat mat bol please...will do everything don’t worry.”

 

 

Shah Rukh was also asked which director he would like to work with, out of Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. “Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi (but Raju feels like one of our own...no)?” he wrote, possibly making a reference to Rajkumar Hirani, who is rumoured to be directing his next.

 

While Shah Rukh remained tight-lipped about his next acting venture, he has his hands full as a producer. Under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, he is producing a Netflix original film titled Class of ‘83, starring Bobby Deol and Shriya Saran. He is also producing the Kahaani spin-off titled Bob Biswas, which will tell the origin story of the insurance agent moonlighting as a contract killer from the 2012 hit.

