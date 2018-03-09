Genius teaser: Gadar director Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh set for a Bollywood debut

Yet another star son is set for his Bollywood birth. The teaser of director Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma debut film, Genius, was unveiled on Thursday evening. The 31-second teaser shows Utkarsh in the midst of Holi revelry.

As the teaser opens, we see a person, perhaps the hero of the film, running over heaps of bright-coloured Holi powder (gulaal). The setting looks like a Rajasthan fort or a haveli. There are many other people in the background taking part in the festivities. There is a water body close by.

After several shots of flashes of colour with the fort in the background, we get a glimpse of Utkarsh. Yet, we can hardly make out what he looks like — as the screen fills up with red, we see a dancing Utkarsh emerge. He is sporting a yellow and black T-shirt and has sun glasses on — quite a striking image as he stands out in a ‘pool’ of red.

Genuis has been directed by Anil Sharma and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and newcomer Ishita.

At the launch party in Mumbai, Anil explained how he treated Utkarsh as an actor, not his son. He said, “Everyone must be thinking that Utkarsh is my son, so I must have treated him gently on the film sets, but that’s not the case. I am a taskmaster as a director. I worked with him in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as well. When I work as a director, then I only act as a director. That time I only see actors like characters for my film. While shooting for Gadar..., I made Utkarsh shoot in really tough conditions and late nights as well. So in this film also I have treated him only as an actor who plays the character in my film, and not as a son.”

It may be recalled that in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar, Utkarsh was a child artiste.

On his experience of working with his son in Genius, Anil said, “It was really great. Since his first film as a child actor, I realised that he has a special talent. Then he did a film production course in the US. I think in this film, he has done a fantastic job with his realistic performance, but now things are in the audience’s hands, whether they will accept him or not as an actor, as I think the image of an actor is largely created by the audience. As an actor, you just have to make sure that you put your best possible effort in every aspect, be it dancing, action, drama and living the character which you are playing. In this field, fathers cannot shape careers of their child. If that had been the case, then there would have been so many successful actors from film families.”

