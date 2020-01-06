Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: First stage performance in underwear and other facts you didn’t know

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 08:38 IST

From being a village boy with dreams in his eyes to a bona fide star, Diljit Dosanjh has come a long way. He transitioned from a hugely successful music career to superstardom in Punjabi films, and now, he has set his sights on Bollywood.

After delivering one strong performance after the other, Diljit is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Raj Mehta’s comedy Good Newwz. The film has smashed the Rs 200-crore milestone globally and is continuing to set the cash registers ringing.

On his 36th birthday, here are some lesser known facts about Diljit:

1. Diljit Dosanjh performed for the first time on stage in his underwear

Did you know Diljit gave his first-ever stage performance in “knicker aur banyan (briefs and vest)”? On Koffee With Karan, the actor-singer revealed that when he was young, Master Saleem had come to perform in his village. Till the star attraction of the evening arrived, Diljit was put on stage and asked to entertain the crowd. He revealed that after singing two lines, he forgot the rest of the song, but the villagers applauded him anyway.

2. Diljit Dosanjh does not own a private jet, contrary to reports

In 2017, Diljit sent social media into a frenzy when he shared a picture of himself posing in front of a private jet and wrote, “New Beginning Starts With Private Jet.” Soon, the news that he gifted himself a private jet spread like wildfire.

New Beginning Starts With Private Jet 🛩 pic.twitter.com/xXC6fmpzAl — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 17, 2017

Diljit later clarified that he shared the picture to announce that he was kicking off his new Punjabi film. Since there was no flight to the shoot location, his producers arranged for a chartered plane to take him to and fro. However, his caption got misinterpreted and everyone believed that he was the owner of a private jet. In fact, even his chartered accountant fell for the reports!

3. Diljit Dosanjh’s hit Do You Know is inspired by Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is the inspiration behind Diljit’s hit number Do You Know. His admiration for the reality TV star is no secret — he has openly confessed his feelings for her on several occasions and leaves comments on many of her Instagram posts as well.

When a fan joked that Do You Know was secretly about Diljit’s love for Kylie, he confirmed the same on Twitter and wrote, “Secretly ni Veere openly.”

Diljit Dosanjh has never hidden his love for Kylie Jenner.

4. After Diljit Dosanjh first met Salman Khan, he stared at their picture for hours

Diljit has millions of fans around the world, but he himself is a fan of Salman Khan. He said that he became an even bigger fan after meeting the superstar. Diljit was shooting for a Punjabi film, when he heard that Salman was shooting next door for Bodyguard, and went to his sets to meet him. He revealed that after their meeting, he kept gazing admiringly at their picture for the next 1.5-2 hours!

5. Diljit Dosanjh cannot be answerable to his partner

According to Diljit, his worst quality as a boyfriend is that he cannot keep his partner updated about where he is and what he is doing. On Koffee With Karan, he revealed why he cannot be answerable and said, “Meri mummy nahi poochti mere se! (Even my mother does not ask me!)”

6. Diljit reportedly has a no-kissing clause in his contract

DNA reports that Diljit has spelled it out in his contract that he will not do intimate scenes or make fun of the Sikh community for a film. “Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh makes it clear in the very beginning that he will not crack any jokes on the Sikh community in his films. This is understandable because it’s a sensitive issue. But he still wants this cleared right at the start. Diljit will also not allow for kissing on screen,” a source told the newspaper.

