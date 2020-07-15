Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 10 rare photos of the actor from her family album

bollywood

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:26 IST

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who has been quarantining with her sister Isabelle Kaif at their apartment in Mumbai, shares a close relationship with the rest of her family as well. She has seven siblings (three elder sisters - Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha, three younger sisters - Melissa, Sonia, and Isabelle, and an elder brother).

Except for Isabelle, who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance, none of Katrina’s siblings are even remotely inclined towards the entertainment industry.

With Katrina’s parents, Suzanne Turquotte and Mohammed Kaif, splitting up when she was very young, she and her siblings were raised single-handedly by their mother. As the actor turns 37 on Thursday, here are some rare pictures from her family album:

In an interview with Filmfare last year, Katrina had said that she felt a ‘vacuum’ in her life as she grew up without a strong male influence. “Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents,” she had said.

Also read: Amit Sadh says he was ‘banned’ by TV industry: ‘They called each other and said isko kaam mat do’

“Each time I’ve gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally,” she had added.

Katrina moved to India from London when she was just a teenager. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom, which was a critical and commercial failure. However, she managed to turn her luck around with a string of commercial successes including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, Race and Singh Is Kinng.

Currently, Katrina is waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with co-star Akshay Kumar after a decade and first collaboration with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The film’s March release date was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is now slated to open in theatres on Diwali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more