Hate Story 4 box office collection day 1: Fails to open big, earns Rs 3.76 cr

Hate Story 4, the latest film in the franchise that started with Hate Story in 2012, fails to put the box office on fire despite a sizeable promotional drive. The film, starring Urvashi Rautela in the lead, has registered a collection of Rs 3.85 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business figures on first day.

#HateStory4 picked up towards evening shows, after an ordinary start... Fri ₹ 3.76 cr. India biz... #HateStoryIV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2018

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 is a love triangle between a model and two businessmen brothers.

Most of the reviews panned the film and that may have hampered its business. The critics are not happy with the film’s writing and thin characters.

On the other hand, director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that features Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles, is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. So far, the film has earned more than Rs 77 crore in the domestic market.

The buzz around the film was quite strong even before the release and then a positive word of mouth has served it well.

Last week’s release Pari is also struggling at the box office. Actor Anushka Sharma’s third home production venture has gathered Rs 22.75 crore so far. With a big release like Raid coming up, the future remains uncertain for Pari and Hate Story 4.