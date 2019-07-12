Have you seen these latest pics of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor?

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai on Friday, while his girlfriend and television personality Malaika Arora was seen at her gym in Bandra. The two recently returned from their vacation in New York.

Arjun was seen in a black shirt and a pair of grey shorts while Malaika was seen in a black shirt and a purple pair of shorts. She posed for the paparazzi before getting into her car.

Actor Kareena Kapoor is back in Mumbai to shoot for an episode of Dance India Dance. She looked stunning in a red dress and shot the new episode with the cast of Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Kriti was seen in a sparkly blue dress while Dijit wore an orange jacket.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor marrying Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Shakti Kapoor says ‘I am the father, please don’t forget to invite me’

Actor Zareen Khan and television actor couple Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali were seen at the Mumbai airport. Aditi Rao Hydari and Kriti Kharbanda were seen out and about Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan attended the screening of his film Super 30 with co-star Mrunal Thakur. Anand Kumar, the mathematician and teacher on whose life the film is based, also attended the screening. Television actors Anita Hassanandani and Urvashi Dholakia were also seen.

Sanya Malhotra and Iulia Vantur were seen in black outfits as they stepped out for lunch or were spotted at the airport. Actor Sunny Leone was again seen with her kids. Check out more celeb pics:

Sunny Leone with her son.

Diljit Dosanjh with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Sanjeeda Shaikh-Aamir Ali and Zarine Khan at airport.

Sanya Malhotra and Iulia Vantur spotted in in Mumbai.

Mrunal Thakur, Hrithik Roshan and Anand Kumar at the screening of Super 30.

Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Urvashi Rautela.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Kriti Kharbana at a salon and after work out.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 19:01 IST