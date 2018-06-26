Here is the first look of Aditi Gautam as Priya Dutt in Sanju. See pic

After keeping her character details under wraps for a long time, Sanju producers have finally revealed the first look of the actor who plays Priya Dutt in the film, Aditi Gautam. She looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt’s politician sister, something Priya has said herself.

Aditi’s photos are being shared on Instagram. She is dressed in Priya’s usual kurta-trousers-scarf outfit and also sports the same long bob as her.

Aditi shared in her Instagram stories how people seem to confuse her name. While some seem to think she is called Aditi Sieya, others have named her Siya Gautham.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Aditi revealed Priya’s reaction on her seeing her look from the film. “After watching her interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, I could gauge that she is a strong personality. She is poised and dignified, and I had to adopt her mannerisms. When Raju sir sent her pictures of my look test, she said I look exactly like her,” she said.

Aditi also revealed to Navbharat Times how calling Ranbir Kapoor (who plays Sanjay Dutt in the film) ‘bhaiya’ was a tough job for her. The production crew would tell her to say the word ‘bhaiya’ louder because she didn’t want to make Ranbir her brother in any way.

Sanju is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and releases on June 29.

