Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s eldest son Hrehaan turns 12. See inside pics of family reunion

Hrithik Roshan’s elder son, Hrehaan, turned 12 on Wednesday, and the actor’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan led the way in wishing him a happy birthday. Sussanne posted a picture collage of Hrehaan on Instagram.

“Happiest happy birthday my RayJaan,” she wrote, “My first born greatest gift, My Ray of Sunshine. Shine brightest forever more.”

Hrithik shared a black & white video that he wrote himself, dedicating it “to all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all.” The video is an inspirational story about overcoming fear and not letting it get the better of you, inspired by Hrithik’s own life.

To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . ( headphones please) pic.twitter.com/e6eROF770t — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2018

Pictures from Hrehaan’s birthday party, which was attended by Sussanne’s family, and Hrithik, were also shared on social media. Sussanne’s sister, Farah, shared a photo, captioning it, We are family, all my brothers sisters and me.Happy birthday Hrehaan. May you have the best year ever. Love you to smithereens.”

#Hrehaan celebrated his birthday with Dad #Hrithik and the rest of the family pic.twitter.com/AxR6J0qySn — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) March 29, 2018

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 after getting married in 2000. The former couple continues to be friends and is often spotted together in Mumbai and outside. They are co-parenting their children and attend parties together and are known to go on vacations as a family too. However, they have dismissed speculation that there’s anything more to be read in their relationship.The entire family was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently when they returned from a vacation in Goa.

