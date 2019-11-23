‘I’m back to my second love, acting,’ says Amol Palekar

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:58 IST

Amol Palekar turned 75 this year and, to celebrate, decided to return to his second love (after painting) — the theatre. He’s back on the stage after 25 years, in the play Kusur, based on Danish film The Guilty. It’s a thriller where Palekar plays a retired assistant police commissioner, searching for a kidnapped woman. It’s been adapted for the stage by Palekar’s wife, the writer Sandhya Gokhale. Excerpts from an interview…

Why the comeback?

This is not a comeback. I have decided to do just 25 performances. In as many corners of our country as possible. I want to perform in Guwahati, Chandigarh, Surat.

I’m doing it because for 25 years people have been asking me, ‘Why don’t you act?’ and I used to say: “It’s good question; why don’t you?” But now, given all the love I’ve got from my audiences in both film and theatre, I think I owe this to my fans.

How do you feel about how entertainment is changing, with the web and OTT?

I feel, the core of live performance remains the same. If you want to see a person perform, you have to be physically present; there is no real substitute for that. I would literally walk miles to watch Sombhu Mitra perform. I was actually at his last performance. It was the experience of a lifetime. Now, you can watch it on YouTube, but it’s not the same. The theatre is rooted in the real world, and I think that is probably its greatest strength.

What other avenues are you considering?

Years ago I made a statement that offended a lot of people. I said, ‘Success is boring’. What I meant was that, when I realise that I can do something very well and that people love it, I lose interest in that thing. I think: if this is what people love, let me try something else and see whether they love that too. Now, however, I’m scared of the level of expectation from fans. I recently did an ad with Zarina Wahab. And my phone is flooded with messages and calls. I’m never really sure how to cope with that kind of thing.

Is there a young actor today that really impresses you?

I have so many favourites — Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi… all brilliant actors. People sometimes say Ayushmann Khurrana is carrying on my legacy. I have a problem with this notion. I don’t want to put someone in a box like that. We should just watch and applaud.

What’s next?

When I turned 70, I decided to return to my first love. I’m just happy being a painter. This year I turned 75, so I decided to go back to my second love, theatre. Let’s see what happens after that.

