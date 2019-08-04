Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mystery friend identified as Ananya Marwaaha. See pics

bollywood

A few days ago, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan were spotted outside an eatery and a girl was also seen accompanying Ibrahim. The girl was spotted arriving with Ibrahim in the same car and reportedly stayed by his side.

While fans speculate whether Ibrahim is dating her, we take a look at the girl’s social media presence. She is Ananya Marwaha and runs a popular page on Instagram. The daughter of Neena Marwaha, Ananya is the founder of a unique events company Balloon Blushh. She also has a sister, Sanam Marwaha. Check out pictures from her Instagram page:

When asked about Ibrahim’s Bollywood dreams, Saif recently told Hindustan Times, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Sister Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, also told Hindustan Times, “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”

Saif is currently stationed in London where he is shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman that marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla and also stars Tabu. Saif’s wife and actor Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur are also with him in London.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 13:08 IST