Sara Ali Khan shares adorable pic with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, adds witty caption. See here

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a new Instagram picture with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, complete with a witty caption. She wrote, “I smile because you’re my brother ...I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Sara, 23, and Ibrahim, 18, are the two eldest children of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. In the new picture, Sara can be seen wearing a bright, colourful ensemble, while Ibrahim is wearing a more toned-down outfit of a black jacket and grey pants. Both Sara and Ibrahim are sipping beverages.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sara had said that Ibrahim would like to follow in her and their parents’ footsteps and become an actor. She said, “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things.”

She continued, “There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”

A Deccan Chronicle report quoted a source as saying that Saif could produce a film for Ibrahim to star in. The source said, “Saif may produce a film for Ibrahim. Unlike Sara who was always a full-on masala heroine, Ibrahim needs special nurturing and grooming to face the camera. He is shy and needs to trust the camera.”

Sara made her film debut with Kedarnath in 2018. The film was a moderate box office success, and her acting was applauded. She followed it up with the box office smash hit Simmba. She will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in a remake of Saif’s Love Aaj Kal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 18:34 IST