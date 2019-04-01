Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim wants to act, may follow in sister Sara’s footsteps soon

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara impressed all with her Bollywood debut last year and now it seems her brother Ibrahim may be planning an entry into Bollywood soon. Reports claim Saif Ali Khan wants to produce a film to launch his son.

A Deccan Chronicle report quoted a source as saying, “Saif may produce a film for Ibrahim. Unlike Sara who was always a full-on masala heroine, Ibrahim needs special nurturing and grooming to face the camera. He is shy and needs to trust the camera.”

Talking about rumours of Ibrahim joining the film industry, Sara had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”

The source further told the website, “Saif left his son’s career choice up to him, just as he left it up to Sara as to what she wanted to do with her life.”

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 19:22 IST