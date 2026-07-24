Ludhiana: Banker, father held after wife alleges torture, murder bid

In a case of alleged domestic abuse and dowry harassment, Sadar police have arrested a banker and his father and booked four more family members. The woman alleged that the accused were subjecting her to prolonged physical and mental torture and making repeated attempts on her life. Sadar police have registered a case under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 109 (attempt to murder), 85 (dowry harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. (HT File)

The case has been registered on the complaint of Kuljinder Kaur, a resident of Green Avenue and a contractual assistant professor at a government college in Mohali. Police have arrested her husband Amandeep Singh, a senior bank manager, and his father Balwinder Singh, while raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused, including the complainant’s mother-in-law Jaswinder Kaur, other relatives,including Mandeep Kaur, Gurmanpreet Singh and Kulwant Singh.

According to the complaint, the couple got married on July 5, 2025. Kuljinder alleged that shortly after her recruitment was cancelled following a Supreme Court order, her husband and in-laws began harassing her and demanding ₹50 lakh for the purchase of a house and car.

Kuljinder alleged that on July 5, 2026, her husband took her to Kashmir under the pretext of a holiday but instead attempted to eliminate her. She claimed that after reaching Srinagar, her husband left a vehicle parked on a slope without engaging the handbrake, allegedly intending that it roll backwards with her inside. According to her complaint, she narrowly escaped harm by applying the handbrake herself.

She further alleged that during the same trip, her husband attempted to push her into Dal Lake, an incident she has described as a deliberate attempt to kill her.

After returning to Ludhiana on July 10, the harassment allegedly escalated. Kuljinder claimed she was repeatedly beaten, threatened with death and denied food. She alleged that her husband, along with other family members, physically assaulted her and threatened to cripple her. In one incident, she alleged that her husband attacked her with a knife, while family members restrained and assaulted her.

The complainant said she eventually managed to flee the house and seek help from her parents, who took her for a medical examination before approaching the police.

ASI Saraj Kumar said that based on her statement and medical evidence, Sadar police have registered a case under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 109 (attempt to murder), 85 (dowry harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.