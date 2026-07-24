HSGMC asks SGPC to hand over Miri Piri hospital in 3 days

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on Thursday announced it will take over the management of Shahabad-based Miri Piri Institute of Medical Science and Research from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). An 11-member HSGMC panel had been holding consultations with stakeholders, including the SGPC, to resolve the issue.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the executive body of the HSGMC in Kurukshetra. The committee has also sent a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, asking it to hand over possession of the institute within three days.

An 11-member HSGMC panel had been holding consultations with stakeholders, including the SGPC, to resolve the issue. The deadlock has affected health services at the institute, where doctors and staffers have been on indefinite strike over pending salaries.

HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said that the 11-member executive body unanimously approved the proposal to take over the institute’s management.

“A letter has been sent to SGPC to ensure the hand-over of the institute at the earliest, and if they fail to do so within three days, we will take over as per the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act,” he said after the meeting.

“It is unfortunate that the doctors and other staff of the hospital have been on strike demanding their pending dues. Soon after the take-over, they will become our employees, and we will pay them their salaries,” he said.

The president further said that another executive body meeting will soon be held to consult on salary issues.

The HSGMC president said another executive body meeting would be held soon to discuss the salary issue. Referring to a May 12 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, he said the SGPC should clear two months’ salaries, while the HSGMC would pay one month’s dues.

“A matter related to the salaries is also pending before the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission for July 28. Whatever may be the decision, we will take over the hospital and clear the salaries within 48 hours,” he said. The members, meanwhile, also urged the protesting staffers to end their strike and join their duties. There was no response from the doctors on whether they would continue the strike till the time of filing of this report.