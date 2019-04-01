Sara Ali Khan slays on mag cover, says she is thankful to Kareena Kapoor ‘because she makes my father happy’

Actor Sara Ali Khan has nothing but good things to say about her step mother and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara, who features on the cover of Vogue’s April issue, gave a long interview to the magazine about her work and relationships with her parents.

Sara’s father and actor Saif Ali Khan and her actor mother Amrita Singh got divorced in 2004. Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012. Talking about her relationship with Kareena, Sara said, “I am very thankful to Kareena because she makes my father happy.”

Sara also talked about her relationship with her father and how he is just a phone call away. “He’s a lot like me—we’re both readers, we both like history, we’re both travellers. He is 25 years older than me, which isn’t a lot. I am right in between the age gap of Taimur (Saif and Kareena’s son) and my father.”

As for her mother, Sara said she sees her as her friend. “My mother is the reason I am aware of who is who in my life. She’s my reality check...I really don’t know what I’d do without my mother. My biggest fear is to not have immediate access to her,” she said.

Sara talked about her family dynamics during her recent appearance with Saif on Koffee With Karan. She talked about how Amrita dressed her up to attend Saif and Kareena’s wedding. “My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal,” she had said.

“Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable,” she had said.

Sara made her Bollywood debut last year with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. She then starred opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The latter did stellar business at the box office, raking in more than Rs 350 crore.

Sara is now shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal. She stars opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film which will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

